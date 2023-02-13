Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verano presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Verano Trading Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $3.00 on Friday. Verano has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
