Entegris (ENTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Entegris Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $83.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82.
Entegris Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
