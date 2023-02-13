Entegris (ENTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $83.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,758,000 after buying an additional 252,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Entegris by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 488,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 389,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.