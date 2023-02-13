Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $124.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $98.88 and a 12-month high of $145.51.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 61,639 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,781,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38,077 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

