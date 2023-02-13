ICL Group (ICL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ICL opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

ICL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

