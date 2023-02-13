Financial Contrast: Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) vs. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Standard BioTools’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $11.78 million 4.26 -$77.70 million ($0.96) -0.64 Standard BioTools $109.19 million 1.49 -$59.24 million ($2.30) -0.89

Standard BioTools has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accelerate Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.1% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -538.98% N/A -92.45% Standard BioTools -163.64% -2,049.96% -24.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accelerate Diagnostics and Standard BioTools, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.60%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Summary

Standard BioTools beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The firm’s products include Accelerate Pheno and Accelerate PhenoTest. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen D. Quake and Gajus Vincent Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

