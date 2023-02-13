Reviewing Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) and Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Invivyd’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.46 million ($0.70) -4.17 Invivyd N/A N/A -$226.79 million ($2.59) -0.69

Analyst Recommendations

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivyd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Invivyd, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Invivyd 1 0 0 0 1.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Invivyd has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Invivyd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Invivyd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -236.36% -116.63% Invivyd N/A -61.84% -53.66%

Summary

Invivyd beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

About Invivyd

(Get Rating)

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.