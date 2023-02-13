dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) & a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Critical Comparison

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands -0.43% 0.45% 0.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for dELiA*s and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $3.41, indicating a potential upside of 117.47%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than dELiA*s.

59.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares dELiA*s and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $645.04 million 0.31 -$5.97 million ($0.02) -78.50

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than a.k.a. Brands.

Risk and Volatility

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats dELiA*s on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

