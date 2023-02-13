Alliance Global Partners Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$3.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEED. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.87.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

WEED opened at C$3.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$2.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.18.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.