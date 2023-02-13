Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $87.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.64.

Alteryx Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of AYX opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

