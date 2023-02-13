HC Wainwright Cuts Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target to $14.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Veru’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Veru Trading Up 4.5 %
Veru stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Veru has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $24.55.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 412.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
