Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.39 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $426.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.