Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.39 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $426.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.