Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

