CF Industries (CF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CF Industries Trading Up 4.3 %
NYSE:CF opened at $90.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24.
CF Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
About CF Industries
CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Industries (CF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.