CF Industries (CF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:CF opened at $90.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.