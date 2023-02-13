Peabody Energy (BTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Peabody Energy Price Performance
Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $33.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Peabody Energy Company Profile
Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.
