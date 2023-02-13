Absolute Software (ABST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.
Absolute Software Stock Down 2.8 %
ABST stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $593.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $12.59.
Absolute Software Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.
