Absolute Software (ABST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software Stock Down 2.8 %

ABST stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $593.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Absolute Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Absolute Software by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 767,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 324,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

