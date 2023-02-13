Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $359.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.35. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after buying an additional 66,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Synopsys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,767,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.