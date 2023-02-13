Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $359.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.35. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after buying an additional 66,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Synopsys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,767,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Earnings History for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

