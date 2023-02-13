Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otonomo Technologies Stock Down 10.0 %

Otonomo Technologies stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Otonomo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otonomo Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,410 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Otonomo Technologies worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.