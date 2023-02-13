Park City Group (PCYG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.07. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

