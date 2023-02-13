IBEX (IBEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect IBEX to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. IBEX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.78 million. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IBEX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $25.60 on Monday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $467.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IBEX by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IBEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IBEX by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IBEX (IBEX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.