IBEX (IBEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect IBEX to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. IBEX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.78 million. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $25.60 on Monday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $467.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IBEX by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IBEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IBEX by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

