Roku (ROKU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.74) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Roku by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,860,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

