Contrasting ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) & Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Subsea 7’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.96 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Subsea 7 $5.01 billion N/A $31.80 million $0.23 55.40

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProFrac and Subsea 7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00 Subsea 7 2 0 2 0 2.00

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.93%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93% Subsea 7 1.29% 1.55% 0.98%

Summary

ProFrac beats Subsea 7 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

