Contrasting Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 8 16 0 2.67 Viant Technology 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Match Group and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $74.44, indicating a potential upside of 65.13%. Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $6.71, indicating a potential upside of 49.54%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 11.35% -146.76% 13.81% Viant Technology -3.62% -5.11% -3.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Viant Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $3.19 billion 3.95 $361.95 million $1.23 36.65 Viant Technology $225.37 million 1.23 -$7.74 million ($0.58) -7.74

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Match Group beats Viant Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

