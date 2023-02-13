Contrasting Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of China has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of China and Orkla ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $145.48 billion 0.76 $33.57 billion $2.75 3.40 Orkla ASA $5.87 billion 1.25 $559.65 million $0.56 13.13

Dividends

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Orkla ASA. Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orkla ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank of China pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orkla ASA pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and Orkla ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 23.16% 9.59% 0.84% Orkla ASA 9.16% 13.66% 7.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Orkla ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of China and Orkla ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orkla ASA 2 3 1 0 1.83

Orkla ASA has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 893.20%. Given Orkla ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orkla ASA is more favorable than Bank of China.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Bank of China on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 10,382 branches and outlets, which include 520 institutions in the Chinese mainland and 550 institutions in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments. The Orkla Foods segment offers pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals. The Orkla Confectionery and Snacks segment comprises of confectionery, biscuits and snacks categories, bran and crispbread products, and high-energy snack meals. The Orkla Care segment includes cleaning products, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene products. The Orkla Food Ingredients segment supplies margarine and butter blends, yeast, bread and cake improvers and mixes, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients. The Headquarters segment refers to the branded consumer goods business. The Hydro Power segment produces and supplies power to the Nordic power market. The Financial Investments segment consists of Orkla Eiendom and Orkla Venture. The company was founded on February 27, 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo,

