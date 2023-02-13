Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $9.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. The company had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

