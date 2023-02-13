SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $354.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.34 and a 200-day moving average of $284.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,056,675. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,185,000 after purchasing an additional 149,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.