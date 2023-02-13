Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target at $697.78

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $697.78.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average is $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $144.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

