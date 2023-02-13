Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,190.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $433.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

