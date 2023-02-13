Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.02.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies
In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies Stock Performance
Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albertsons Companies (ACI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.