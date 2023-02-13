Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

