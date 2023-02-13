Analysts Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) Price Target at GBX 97.80

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 97.80 ($1.18).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.67) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($1.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ITV Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 738.33. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 124 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,125.68).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

