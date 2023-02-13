Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 29.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.31. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
