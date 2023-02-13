Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

About Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 367,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 701,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,822,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 538,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.