Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock.
NRIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.
Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.65.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
