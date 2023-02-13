Sensus Healthcare’s (SRTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 20.5 %

SRTS stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.