Sensus Healthcare’s (SRTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 20.5 %
SRTS stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.
