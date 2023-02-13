Raymond James Cuts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$20.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a C$22.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$15.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$13.65 and a one year high of C$22.88. The firm has a market cap of C$10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.