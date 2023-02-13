National Bankshares Trims TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price to $35.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TIXT opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 118.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,383,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $7,845,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

