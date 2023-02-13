Scotiabank Raises Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target to C$6.50

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

