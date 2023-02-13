Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOCS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.20.

DOCS stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

