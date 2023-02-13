ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARC Resources stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

About ARC Resources

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.