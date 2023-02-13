IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IGIFF. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $36.46.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

