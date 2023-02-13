BMO Capital Markets Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

