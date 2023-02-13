Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Lifted to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFFGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

HOYFF stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. Huhtamäki Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

