Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$97.00 at Desjardins

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bombardier in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bombardier Price Performance

BDRBF opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

