Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Cut to C$140.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC raised shares of Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.