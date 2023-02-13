National Bank Financial Trims TELUS (NYSE:TU) Target Price to C$30.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

TU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.71.

TU opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

