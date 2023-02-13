MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.04.

Shares of MGM opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,123,775. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

