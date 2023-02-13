Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered Green Plains from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.