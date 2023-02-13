Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $505.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $542.09.

MPWR stock opened at $492.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.05. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $50,360,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

