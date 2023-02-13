Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $218.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.28.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

