Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $218.00

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.42.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.