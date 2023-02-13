Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Globus Medical Trading Down 4.3 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

