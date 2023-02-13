Financial Analysis: Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) and IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Experian has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQE has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Experian and IQE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 1 2 2 0 2.20 IQE 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Experian and IQE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $6.29 billion 5.18 $1.17 billion N/A N/A IQE $211.90 million 2.24 -$42.63 million N/A N/A

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than IQE.

Profitability

This table compares Experian and IQE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A IQE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Experian beats IQE on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Experian

(Get Rating)

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About IQE

(Get Rating)

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices. The Photonics segment refers to devices that emit or detect light, such as advanced laser and sensors. The Infra Red segment supplies indium antimonide, and gallium antimonide wafers for advanced infrared technology, primarily see in the dark defence applications. The CMOS++ segment combines the advanced properties of compound semiconductors with silicon. The company was founded on April 01, 1999 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

