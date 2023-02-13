Head to Head Survey: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CI Financial and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 17.55% 37.42% 6.99% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 31.96% 21.50%

Risk and Volatility

CI Financial has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.17, indicating that its share price is 717% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion 1.03 $326.60 million $1.73 6.90 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 1.52 $29.00 million N/A N/A

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI Financial beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment includes investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns, backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

